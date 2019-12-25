By Logic Lukwanda

Parents, Teachers and the Board Chairperson of Horizon School are in a high tempered meeting to chart the way forward following the compulsory repossession of the school by government.

Government has compulsorily repossessed horizon school owned by the Turkish in Lusaka’s Kabulonga area in national interest.

At a meeting this morning, some parents are concerned and want to know the future of the school and the education of their children ahead of the 30th December deadline given by the state to completely takeover the land that houses the school.

Phoenix staffer Logic Lukwanda reports that police officers from the office of the president and woodlands police have been deployed at the school to ensure no property is moved away from the elite schools in Lusaka that hosts 500 pupils.

The land was under a 99 years lease and government has assured that the school calendar and curriculum will not be disturbed, but parents are saying they have no assurance.

PHOENIX NEWS