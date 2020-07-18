Megan Thee Stallion is “hurt and traumatized” following Sunday’s shooting.

The Houston rapper is speaking out once again following the traumatic events where she suffered multiple gunshot wounds. On Thursday, it was reported that Tory Lanez was the one who allegedly shot Megan as she was leaving his chauffeured vehicle following a dispute.

The story has become a major headline with many on social media weighing in with memes and even jokes. But Megan says it’s no laughing matter. In an emotional post, she addressed the shooting and its traumatic effect on her.

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” tweeted Megan. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

The LAPD has launched an investigation and is looking at Tory as the potential trigger man. According to TMZ, detectives have opened an assault with a deadly weapon case after cops pulled over Tory’s vehicle in the Hollywood Hills on Sunday morning.

Sources claim Tory allegedly shot Megan in the feet as she exited the SUV after an argument. Tory hasn’t been named a suspect, but he was arrested and booked for possession of a concealed weapon after a handgun was found in the car. The Toronto rapper was released on $35,000 bail, but his charge could be upgraded to assault with a deadly weapon.

If Tory is charged for the shooting, sources tell TMZ that he will claim it was accidental. The LAPD is investigating it as assault with a deadly weapon as opposed to attempted homicide, but they are having trouble getting witnesses to cooperate, which could make it difficult to prosecute Tory.

In a previous post on Wednesday, Megan revealed that she was hospitalized after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”