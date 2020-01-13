‘She prioritised her own happiness over the expectations of strangers’

BY DAISY BUCHANAN

09/01/2020

Meghan Markle.

Once upon a time, a little girl grew up and dreamed of being a princess. Or rather, she grew up in a world where little girls were permitted a very limited number of dreams, and becoming a princess was one of them.

She worked very hard and was often praised for being everything a woman was supposed to be (beautiful) and criticised when she broke the rules – when she asked questions, revealed her intelligence or made choices in which she prioritised her own happiness over the expectations of strangers.

Still, in the summer of 2018, she became a princess – well, a duchess – and achieved the dream that millions of little girls are supposed to cherish. On January 8, 2020, she told the world that she had woken up. She wasn’t interested in wanting what she was supposed to want, any longer. She was walking away.

Yesterday, Meghan Markle and Harry Windsor released a statement announcing, ‘We intend to step back as “senior” members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.’

The couple had been challenging the precedent set by the wider institution for some time. Last October, Harry issued another statement denouncing the media ‘bullying’ of Meghan, comparing it to the press treatment of his mother, Princess Diana. Separately, on their website, Harry questioned the integrity of the established Royal correspondents.

In fairy tales, aspiring princesses are required to make a sacrifice of themselves in order to demonstrate the scale of their ambition. Ariel surrendered her voice to a sea witch, in exchange for human legs that felt like walking on knives, in order to spend three days winning over Prince Eric. Real life is no different. If you want to be a princess, or rather, if you want to love a prince, you are expected to suffer a series of public indignities. Camilla Parker Bowles, Sarah Ferguson and Kate Middleton have all been publicly shamed and criticised with frequent, casual brutality.

In 1997, the late Diana Spencer was killed in a car crash while being pursued by paparazzi. Her brother, Charles Spencer, spoke these words at her funeral, ‘It is a point to remember that of all the ironies about Diana, perhaps the greatest was this – a girl given the name of the ancient goddess of hunting was, in the end, the most hunted person of the modern age.’

Princess Diana: I do things differently, I don’t go by the book.

When Harry and Meghan’s engagement was announced, it was difficult to resist having an opinion of the happy news of two people I don’t know and will probably never meet. I remember thinking that she must really love him, because she didn’t need him – her work was already valuable, her work was already exciting. Becoming a princess did not seem like an upgrade. Meghan used her enormous platform to speak out for women, criticising Donald Trump and Brexit – until she was reportedly stopped from doing this. In the Royal family, your assets, your very essence, can turn you into a liability.

Undoubtedly, this has been a painful time for the Royal family. Prince Andrew’s purported ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have cast a shadow over the institution.

However, Meghan is the latest in a long line of women to be badly let down, simply because she has shown herself to be free thinking, intelligent and independent. While Prince Andrew has arguably been guarded against the most worrying of allegations, Meghan has had to endure unimaginable intrusion and abuse.

Perhaps the monarchy is a little bit like Hollywood. The palaces gleam, but everything is ultimately made of plywood and papier maché. And as women are beginning to do in L.A., instead of putting up, shutting up and praying for stardom, we can start to dismantle a shaky, toxic system by speaking out clearly about the ways in which it fails to serve us.

Harry’s mother Diana was known as the People’s Princess. Like Meghan, she was an activist and unafraid to use her enormous influence to draw support for vulnerable people. Many of us, I suspect, hoped Meghan would be the next People’s Princess, and use her fierce intelligence and feminist principles to revolutionise outdated and patriarchal tradition.

However, I believe Meghan has done something much more powerful. Instead of demonstrating how to be a perfect princess, she is showing us that our princess dreams are misplaced. She doesn’t have to compromise herself because she is stronger than the forces that want to bring her down. She can walk away and build her own castle.