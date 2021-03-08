MEGHAN MARKLE REVEALS SUICIDAL THOUGHTS AFTER MARRYING PRINCE HARRY

Meghan Markle says members of the Royal family had discussed the potential color of her son’s skin before he was born and claims he was denied the title of Prince and the security protections that came with it and also revealed her suicidal thoughts due to the treatment she was receiving.

In her bombshell interview with Oprah on Sunday night, Meghan, who is mixed race, revealed that members of the family had ‘several’ conversations with Prince Harry about how dark Archie’s skin might be.

“All around this same time, we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title and also concerns and conversations as how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan said.

“That was relayed to me from Harry from conversations that family had with him.”

Meghan also told Oprah that she experienced suicidal thoughts over how she was being treated after marrying Prince Harry and spoken of the anguish she had over discussions about her son that ranged from questions about his skin colour to the decision that he would not get a prince title.

In their pre-taped interview that aired yesterday, Meghan told Oprah that “not only was I not being protected, but they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.” She did not give specific examples.

She said when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” The statement led Oprah to ask “what” incredulously and sit in silence for a moment but declined to say who had this conversation with Harry that he relayed to her, saying revealing their name would be “very damaging.”

Meghan also said she was stunned when she was told he would not be a prince and would not receive security from the palace.

During their interview, she also told Oprah that she had.