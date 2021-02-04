04/02/2021

*MEN OF GOD MUST BE UNIFIERS NOT DISCIPLES OF CONFUSION AND DIVISIONS*

_”It’s better to rig the elections than allow some people to rule”_ says Fr Lastone Lupupa

Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe has advised clergymen in the country to avoid making sentiments that might cause chaos and divisions in the country. Romeo Kangombe said Men of God should use the puppet to preach love and unity and not hatred and divisions against certain people.

Fr Lastone Lupupa was recently quoted saying “chawamapo twachita rig ama elections, uchila bambi ba kateke” ( it’s better to rig the elections than to allow some people to rule).

“The sentiments from the man of God are in bad taste and must be condemned in the strongest terms. Electoral fraud and malpractice has led to civil wars in some countries and it’s something to joke about. This is an election and Fr Lupupa must be wise enough not to use sentiments that have a potential to divide the people. During this period the church has a role to make sure that the country is peaceful and united before, during and after elections. Using the pulpit to advance a personal agenda is not fair at all.” Said Kangombe

“No one will stop the wind of change, God will not allow his people to continue suffering and this year he will sure deliver them from bad leadership. God is a God of Justice and does not need anyone’s permission to bless someone. The will of God shall prevail and the people will rejoice once more. Leadership that gives it’s own people expired medicine is surely not from our father in Heaven.” Added Kangombe

