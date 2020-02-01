THE TRANSFORMATION OF LIL’ KIM: “MEN TOLD ME I WAS NEVER PRETTY ENOUGH”

Remember Lil’ Kim? Yes, the short, sassy rapper with the cute smile who rolled with Notorious B.I.G., Puff Daddy and the whole Junior Mafia clique? Lil’ Kim was known for her raunchiness on the mic and hard-hitting party lyrics.

But over the years, it’s her photos that have been getting the attention and are nearly unrecognizable of the former Kim.

In the past decade, we’ve seen Kim transform her face with several plastic surgeries–each time with more and more shocking results.