All men with deep hoarse voices have something in common. Ladies!

Many women go crazy at the sight of men with deep voices. This is something men have enjoyed for a long while now.

And according to science, there is a deep explanation for it.

Scientists have claimed that women like lower-pitched voices because evolutionary history has always maintained that men lower-pitched voices have higher testosterone and it makes them more likely to be healthy, dominant and attain high social status.

But sadly though, according to researchers from Southwest University in Chongqing, China, women are drawn to such men, but only for short flings.

This is because these male suitors also come off as cheaters.

Recent research by the university on 116 male students and 145 female students who were in relatively short relationships, recorded saying the same phrases – allowing the researchers to assess the depth of their voice and were also asked how likely they were to cheat when in a relationship; uncovered that the pitch of a man’s voice can be used to tell if he is likely to cheat.

It was however not revealed if deep voices in women were linked to their likelihood to cheat.

“Our findings demonstrated that masculine men are more likely to engage in infidelity and commit less to their romantic relationships compared with feminine men,” Jing Zhang, leader of the research said.

“This result might suggest that masculine voices and infidelity development in men have the same biological basis, that is, they are influenced by testosterone levels.

Another probable reason that men with masculine voices have a stronger intention to commit infidelity and positive attitudes toward infidelity is increased access to mates.

Masculine voices among males are significantly associated with long-term health and social dominance and are more likely to be perceived as attaining higher social positions, all of which were valuable for women during evolutionary history.

Given that, the relationship between men’s vocal characteristics and infidelity intentions is more likely to be mediated by increased access to women. It is necessary for future studies to explore this relationship,” the research further added.