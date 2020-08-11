Press Release

LIES PEDDLED AGAINST HON. MARGARET MWANAKATWE OVER MERCY CHANGWE

LUSAKA – 10th August, 2020

For a very long time now, falsehoods have been peddled against the Lusaka Central Constituency Member of Parliament [MP] Honourable Margaret Mwanakatwe concerning a woman known as Ms. Mercy Changwe.

Ms. Changwe has been illegally trading from an area that is not designated by the Lusaka City Council [LCC] in Woodlands area of Lusaka. Honourable Mwanakatwe has no authority whatsoever to stop anyone from trading on any place in her constituency. This power solemnly lies with the LCC and to some degree, the Police.

On the contrary, the MP seeks to serve all the people in her constituency including those who disagree with her politically. In this regard, if anyone or indeed Ms. Changwe needs any help in respect to a trading place from her constituency, they are free to visit her office. She would be most glad to engage LCC and other authorities to secure trading places for people in her constituency.

Lies that Honourable Mwanakatwe has anything to do with alleged demolition of Ms. Changwe’s makeshift stall must be treated with the utmost contempt it deserves. The MP is busy attending to needs of the people in her constituency and has no time whatsoever to be engaging in activities that do not add value to the welfare of the people.

According to records obtained from the Courts, this Mercy Changwe is a mental patient. On 25 March 2019, she was certified as a mental patient whose Mental Disorder Case Number is MD/14/2019. Anyone is free to visit the Ndola Subordinate Court to validate this.

Honourable Mwanakatwe has a mandate to look into the affairs and wellbeing of over half a million people in her Constituency . Issues pertaining to one individual cannot be her preoccupation. It must be pointed out that, the Lusaka Central MP is busy working for the people. Her life revolves around serving the people in her constituency.

Lusaka Central Constituency Media