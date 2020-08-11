Press Release
LIES PEDDLED AGAINST HON. MARGARET MWANAKATWE OVER MERCY CHANGWE
LUSAKA – 10th August, 2020
For a very long time now, falsehoods have been peddled against the Lusaka Central Constituency Member of Parliament [MP] Honourable Margaret Mwanakatwe concerning a woman known as Ms. Mercy Changwe.
Ms. Changwe has been illegally trading from an area that is not designated by the Lusaka City Council [LCC] in Woodlands area of Lusaka. Honourable Mwanakatwe has no authority whatsoever to stop anyone from trading on any place in her constituency. This power solemnly lies with the LCC and to some degree, the Police.
On the contrary, the MP seeks to serve all the people in her constituency including those who disagree with her politically. In this regard, if anyone or indeed Ms. Changwe needs any help in respect to a trading place from her constituency, they are free to visit her office. She would be most glad to engage LCC and other authorities to secure trading places for people in her constituency.
Lies that Honourable Mwanakatwe has anything to do with alleged demolition of Ms. Changwe’s makeshift stall must be treated with the utmost contempt it deserves. The MP is busy attending to needs of the people in her constituency and has no time whatsoever to be engaging in activities that do not add value to the welfare of the people.
According to records obtained from the Courts, this Mercy Changwe is a mental patient. On 25 March 2019, she was certified as a mental patient whose Mental Disorder Case Number is MD/14/2019. Anyone is free to visit the Ndola Subordinate Court to validate this.
Honourable Mwanakatwe has a mandate to look into the affairs and wellbeing of over half a million people in her Constituency . Issues pertaining to one individual cannot be her preoccupation. It must be pointed out that, the Lusaka Central MP is busy working for the people. Her life revolves around serving the people in her constituency.
Lusaka Central Constituency Media
So she is not able to take care of HIMSELF? Really? How was she able to do what normal people fail to do by selling on the roadside to earn her living?
That brother to this lady is not a qualified Psychiatrist to make such a diagnosis! Has he ever seen a mad person who dresses decently? That is what is called Malicious labelling of a person. The Affidavit also lacks merit as it makes no reference to any medical history of mental illness.
If the following constitute mental illness then the violent PF cadres are in majority and need detention themselves:
a) Violence
b) Threatening Violence
c) Talking too much
d) Moving with Knives and Pistols
Leave the poor widow alone you heartless people!
Haven’t you caused her enough pain by breaking her Kantemba where she was earning an honest living? A more honourable thing to do was to help with allocation of a Market stand in the nearest market than subjecting her to such humiliation. Meanwhile, the Guidance Minister can’t voice against such injustice but is quick to talk about Porno. What stinking hypocrisy is this?
This story does not make sense. The court order says she should have been confined in the mental institution but how did she find herself outside? Who set her free from confinement if at all she was ever sent in to confinement?
Furthermore, the information is that people demolished her stand and not herself, I would say the ones who demolished it are the suspected mental health patients and not her.
By revealing to the public, this lady’s mental health status, we are going below the belt here. Is this relevant? If indeed, she is mentally ill, then she is probably in a crisis and needs help and support. Trashing her little trading post, will only add to her torment. Please be kind and help this lady.
And assuming she is actually a mental patient, what harm has she done to the public or anyone for her to be embarrassed in such a manner?
I would conclude the person claiming to be her brother is not actually her brother because he should be protecting her and not throwing her to the wolves.
In fact, he is just lucky it is Zambia, if it was other countries especially western countries, he would have been arrested for negligence because I can assume she was placed under his care and supervision but he has been allowing her to do things on her own.
Anyways, I’m not surprised because read yesterday that such claims will be made against her.