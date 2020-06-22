Dear Editor

MESSAGE DELIVERED VIA UNORTHODOX MEANS.

So,after police displayed their newly acquired armoury in an attempt to scare,break bones and prevent young people from protesting, the later devised another strategy and went into the bush to protest from there! Wow, this was thinking outside the police box. So far it is ba yufi 10- 0 Police.

The weakness that the other group has is that it only has physical mighty to show for while the other group is applying it’s brains as it seeks ways of sending a message across.

After today’s embarrassment,police will arrest all the people that participated in the bush protest as well as those who participated in the town protest,charge them with funny charges and detain them in cells longer than the 48 hours provided for by law. The interesting thing will be that after the protesters start appearing in court,they will walk to freedom as the law does not empower police to deny protestors chance to express their fundamental freedom to protest according to case law( Mulundika case).

Police are so predictable in their moves,that’s why young people are outwitting them.

Let us wait and see.