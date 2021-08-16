FIRST LADY ELECT WRITES;

You did it Zambia!

You came out in large numbers, patiently queued for hours and cast your vote with the hope of a better future for mother Zambia. You did your part, you protected your vote.

You were all a part of this campaign. Each of you a campaign manager in his/her own right. Every Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp share or like made a difference, every word too. Our forward babies and their parents also played a part in these historic campaigns.

We thank and celebrate you. Let us now look forward to new beginnings and to a brighter and better future.

Arise and shine Zambia for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord shines upon you.

Mrs. H❤