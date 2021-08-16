FIRST LADY ELECT WRITES;
You did it Zambia!
You came out in large numbers, patiently queued for hours and cast your vote with the hope of a better future for mother Zambia. You did your part, you protected your vote.
You were all a part of this campaign. Each of you a campaign manager in his/her own right. Every Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp share or like made a difference, every word too. Our forward babies and their parents also played a part in these historic campaigns.
We thank and celebrate you. Let us now look forward to new beginnings and to a brighter and better future.
Arise and shine Zambia for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord shines upon you.
Mrs. H❤
Dear Zambians, as we celebrate this victory, let us not forget those that fought this fight along with us, some of them may be called names like satanists, fake prophets but call them what you like, the fact is that they fought hard with us and never betrayed us, at this juncture, I would like to recognize the efforts that the JAGAN put in to the last battle, Seer 1, I say Job well done as I also commend all Zambians especially the youth for coming in numbers to seal this victory. to HH, I say you suffered on our behalf and it is to the Glory of God that this sweet victory has been bestowed upon you, please remember that from now you are the president of all Zambians and not of UPND like the predecessor behaved, wishing you all the Best in your leadership and remember that we are your employers.
A very sincere congratulations to HH, the family, upnd and Zambians! Reminder your excellency I have been ruled by all the past presidents and I can tell you that until the day of inauguration the were all humble and for the whole country’s citizenary, now when the presidential motorcade sweeps the road for them then it starts sweeping they heads aswell. Mr HH a comparison between the two and the rest of leaders between you and the first president really you have suffered the most to get to were you are this morning as the highest employee of the land. Apparently you duty has just began, what has past will never destroy your name but what you are about to do is what we shall all remember you for. Appointments this area is where you ll need to be more strictly on merits with your background of been on lots of boards use it here, but never on who danced, shouted, who knows your old deals the longest. Remember its us the zambian that ll pay your salary and everyone you ll appointment so the service is to the zambia poeple. And for sake of not to be called triblist balance the appointment but were you have two tongas, Lozis or Lundas with the needed acumen required dont hesitate remember it’s on merits. Finally remember those that are in prison today because of supporting you, the families with head of family buried for your support, the widows, orphans and the elderly. its time we bring this nation to its proclamation of christianity in acts not by the mouth yet in the dark its he who works in the garden eats in the garden. Good luck and God bless you with the whole country.