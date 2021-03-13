MESSAGE OF THANKS TO OUR GALLANT SOLDIERS WHO PARTICIPATED IN YESTERDAY’S YOUTH ACTIVITIES AMIDST OF POLICE PROVOCATIONS

13/03/2021

On behalf of UPND Lusaka provincial youth leadership and on my own behalf as youth chairperson i want to begin by acknowledging our UPND President HH, the UPND National vice chairperson madam Cibdy Kauka, NMC members Mr Trevor Mwiinde, NMC member Mr Isidore Tetamashimba who were present, NDC secretary general Mrs Atanga and her entourage, UPND Lusaka district youth officials and some Aspiring candidates in Lusaka province, all protocol observed.

I would be failing if i don’t acknowledge the gesture by our President HH who graced our youth day celebrations yesterday at the party headquarters and gave us a message of hope. Our President emphasised on us the youths to getting involved to get it solved and will surely do just that.

Yesterday was very tempting more especially for us as UPND as police tried their best to restrict our movements but because of our unity of purpose we managed to celebrate our day without fear.

The youths in all the districts in Lusaka province participated in the youth day as planned and i thank the leadership in all the districts for making the activity happen.

To our youths in Lusaka province, i want to assure you that as your youth chairperson will not let you down and will always be available for you in order to take our President to state house.

Let’s remain united ahead of August elections and to our alliance partners from the NDC, we appreciate your commitment in making sure that together we liberate this country from enemies of democracy.

God bless you all and let’s get involved to get it solved.

UPND LUSAKA PROVINCIAL YOUTH CHAIRPERSON

ANDERSON BANDA