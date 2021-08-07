By Greenwell Nyirenda

MESSAGE TO THE UPND VOTERS.

The Elections are going to be held in few days time and 90 % of those who will vote for UPND have already decided. I am sure that there is no event between now and 12th which can make them change their decision. Therefore I have a short message to you.

1). Stop focusing on campaigns. Like i said, most of the voters have decided – instead keep your eyes on the ballot papers, keep your eyes on the process. Be on the look out. Help protect the vote.

2) Follow up on every lead, no matter how illogical or unlikely it is. Just clear the air. If you hear ati premarked ballots are also being distributed. Go on the ground and verify. Don’t ignore any pointer. This is an election.

3) Stay away from crime. Your vote is important. By all means don’t get arrested or get beaten and fail to vote. Be peaceful and use your vote.

4) Turn Up Early and be sharp. Don’t just idling stand in the queue. Open your eyes.. Check the environment. Be on the look out. The poling agents are trained to see what is inside the voting room but we need people to see whatever comes in and out. Turn up in large numbers snd vote. Most important, stay behind and witness the counting and be peaceful as you do this. Be there when the polling stations close. Make sure you witness physically.

5) Apart from getting excited on the large crowds following Hakainde Hichilema , play your role – call your family. Convince those you can. We have many undecided voters. Talk to them. Talk to your maid. Talk to your employees. Talk to you kids. Campaign within your family.