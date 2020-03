Popular Lusaka radio DJ Nyuri has died. His death was announced last evening by his elder brother DJ Andie Stone.

“Just lost my young blood brother. Most of you know him as Dj Nyuri from METRO 94.5 FM Also full time Music Promoter Under Zamup.co Zambia he passed on today and the funeral is in Libala stage III Kubu Street, House number 30 (Lusaka),” said Andie Stone.

Details about the cause of his death have not yet been availed.

Source : Zamup Music Promoters