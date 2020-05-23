By Mubita C. Nawa

Michael Sata reversed the sale of Zamtel. Can president Lungu reverse this Gold Mine unfair deal.

Honestly speaking President Lungu does not care about Zambians. How can he allow a Foreign Company to hold 59% holdings of one of the most precious metals in the world.

That gold in Mwinilunga can change Zambians forever. Good leadership cares about it’s people. Good leaders protect citizens.

I don’t know what goes on in the heads of politicians.

This country will never shine because the people at the top do not care nor love Zambians.

Honestly even 2.5 million Zambians can contribute a dollar each to buy shares in that mine.

Michael Sata was a good man. What is going on in ZAMBIA is not good. We are now foreigners in our own country. Everything is for sale.

This is equivalent to a man who gets married and hires his friend to take care of his wife on their wedding night.

PRESIDENT LUNGU JUST FOR ONCE DO THE RIGHT THING FOR ZAMBIANS. REVERSE THIS UNNECESSARY GOLD MINE DEAL.

South Africa mines it’s gold. Botswana mines it’s diamonds. Angola mines it’s oil. America mines it’s natural gas. ZAMBIA does not mine it’s copper. ZAMBIA only talks. We own nothing. Mukula is not ours. Nothing is hours. Nothing. Manganese is not ours.

Why do we have THE UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA if it’s graduates from the School of Natural Resources can’t run a mine. Why bother? Why do we have a Ministry of Mines? Why?

Awe ba kateka show some leadership. Gassing you were quiet. Covid you are studying it. Gold mine also…….please sir. You took aoth that day. Please execute your promise….to defend and protect the Constitution (Zambians).

MCN

Mubita C. Nawa