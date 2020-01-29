By Nchimunya Ng’andu Bobby

Serbian tactician Milutin Sredojević, commonly known as Micho has arrived in Zambia to take over the Chipolopolo coaching job.

The former ‘Cranes’ National team coach arrived on Tuesday and according to sources at Football House, Micho will be presented to Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga before he is unveiled as national team coach by the Football Association of Zambia.

It is understood that the 50 year old will sign a two year contract with the Zambia National Soccer team.

Micho takes over from caretaker coach Aggrey Chiyangi who has been in charge of the Chipolopolo boys since the termination of Belgian Sven Vandenbroek’s contract last February.

After missing two successive AFCON tournaments, Micho will be tasked to restore Zambia’s lost glory on the African continent.