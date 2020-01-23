Football Association of Zambia General Secretary Adrian Kashala has announced to the media that Serbian coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is the new Chipolopolo coach on an initial two year deal.

The former Uganda trainer who took the Cranes to the first Africa Cup finals in 38 years beat off competition from former Mozambique coach and Portugal International Abel Xavier and Ivan Jacky Minnaert of Belgium.

He is expected in the country next week to start the work of preparing Chipolopolo for back to back date against Botswana in the 2021 Africa Cup qualifiers after next month.

He is expected to start mapping out a strategy for the 2022 Qatar World Cuup qualification from Group B which has Tunisia, Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea.

Micho is coming with an assistant coach, goalkeeper trainer and will be joined from time to time by a Physical trainer and a Video Analyst.