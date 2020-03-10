Zambia national team coach Micho has described former Chipolopolo international midfielder and 2012 AFCON winner Isaac Chansa as one of the very best players he has coached in his career.

The pair worked together at South African PSL side Orlando Pirates during the 2006/2007 and would go seperate ways in January 2007 when the Serbian tactitian left the Soweto giants and Chansa would then also leave to join Helsingborgs IF in Sweden at the end of the season.

There was a reunion in Lusaka on Monday as the 50-year old now in charge of the Chipolopolo met his former midfield diamond who is just winding up on his career and currently at Super League side Forest Rangers where he doubles up as player and is also part of the Tenant Chilumba-led technical bench.

” Let me tell you something about this man (Chansa). I swear to God I have coached over 1500 players in Africa and this one has a VVIP place in my heart…During his time at Pirates he was my best midfielder. He has a genuinely big heart and his very disciplined, it is very rear that you would find that combination and that’s why he is a legend at Pirates and in Zambia ofcourse for winning the AFCON.” Micho told Forest Rangers media.

During the his first stint in charge of the Buccaneers, Micho also had under his ranks another Zambian midfielder in Perry Mutapa who is now immediate former Forest coach currently at Power Dynamos.

Micho also hailed the attitude and discipline in Zambian players and revealed he oftenly pointed out to Mutapa and Chansa as examples for the rest of the playing unit to emulate.

“I would often use him and Perry as examples at Pirates. The reason I would use Zambians as examples is because I know they can deliver. If you just trust them they will give you the required results,” he said.

“I repeat Isaac has a very special place in my heart and that will never change. They are only 5 players that are that special to me and he is one of them. I have lock