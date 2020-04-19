WITH national team goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene considering to hang his gloves and pave way for others, national team coach Milutic Sredojevic says he wouldn’t mind giving the veteran ball stopper his last game in front of home fans.

Speaking on diamond TV’s Sports Cafe programme, Micho described Mweene as a legend in Zambian football, as he had brought joy and pleasure to Zambia.

For close to two decades with 120 caps for the national team, Mweene has been an undisputed number one choice between the sticks, such that he continued to get the nod ahead of others even when he was second choice at his South African Premier Soccer League side Mamelodi Sundowns where he won the CAF Champions League title in 2016.

“Kennedy Mweene deserves a footballing legend [award] in Zambia because his saving of those penalties has brought joy and pleasure. He is needed to the game, he has served, he is there,” Micho said.

“I can’t allow, to be the national coach here, and such a legend and he is also my personal friend; is not going in the most honourable way with a match where he will retire in front of his home people that he has served so that we pay back for the pleasure to Zambia and Zambians.”

Micho also revealed that a goalkeeper academy would be formed to groom more goal minders.

“With what I have told you, we are setting an academy for goalkeepers. Practically, we are setting [up] 10 goalkeepers in Zambia that we shall put full attention [on]; there are those that are present, are performing and there are those in a way future goalkeepers,” he said.

Micho further hinted on coming up with a goalkeepers’ coaching course.

Meanwhile, with his contract yet to be signed by government, the Serbian said it was not the financial aspect that had attracted him to Zambia.

“I didn’t come here driven by financial aspect because elsewhere I would have probably have more than what I’m getting here. What I’m getting is unbelievable,” said Micho.

“Passion of supporters is a driving force, an injection and getting talented, quality players and with support of all the stakeholders. I personally believe that together we could be part and contribute to the team with all of us 17 million, coaches and assistants.”