Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has admitted to using illegal substances for a large part of his boxing career but he got away with it by cheating on drug tests.

Speaking on his ‘Hotboxin’ podcast, the former heavyweight world champion revealed that he used a ‘whizzinator’, which is basically a prosthetic penis filled with clean urine that he used to hide any trace of the drugs he was using during his boxing career.

Tyson said he would use the urine of his then wife, Monica Turner, and even his young child to avoid detection.

“It was awesome, man. I put my baby’s urine in it. One time I was using my wife’s urine and my wife was like: ‘Baby, you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.’

“And I said ‘Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid’. Because I got scared that the piss might come back pregnant. That was what I was afraid of”, Tyson admitted.

Tyson also revealed that his fake penis matched his real one.

“Yeah, hell yeah, I had a brown one,” he said.

Tyson is set to come out of retirement for an upcoming exhibition match against fellow boxing veteran Roy Jones Jr later this month.

Tyson’s return to the ring has been criticised, given he is now 54 years old, but he rejects the notion he is too old to box. “Old guys – that word don’t even make sense,” he said.

“Old – it’s just a new time, a new thinking period in our lives. This is what we want to do. Sometimes the gods of war, they revive you and say, ‘You have to do more’.

Now I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t prepare for this. I box people to see if I’m able do this stuff, so I can do this stuff.” -Daily Mast