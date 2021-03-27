By Simon Mwewa Lane

MILES HEADED FOR MATERO

When you read misleading stories on Social Media that suggest the race to Matero has already been predestined and that a specific person has already been hand picked by the Central Committee…you wonder where such inaccuracy comes from.

The answer is simple…the inaccuracy comes from a facebook commentator that has never won any election in any ward or constituency and spends his time eating Ethiopian food in a rent free house while he threatens the rightful owner of a piece of land that he is currently illegally occupying

.

Guys let’s be clear…the race to Matero is still in contention and the most visible candidate in my view is a guy named MILES SAMPA.

The leprechaun solicits for 30 pieces of silver and claims to have inside information when all he has is a gaping hole in his face that yearns to be fed by anyone willing to throw food into it.

Nobody from State House communicates with the leprechaun…he creates that facade to deceive his wayward, dwindling Facebook audience.

Let’s be patient and see how the score comes out then we can make sweeping pronouncements…but until then we can safely assume MILES is headed for Matero.

SMLtv

#Matero