MILES SAMPA HACKED

PF Matero constituency election candidate Miles Sampa was today hacked by suspected UPND cadres.

The former Matero law maker is reportedly receiving treatment at the University Teaching Hospital Hospital in Lusaka.

Confirming the incident police spokesperson Mwata Katongo said Sampa was stabbed in his waist while one of the members of his entourage was hacked in the head.

Katongo said that several people have been arrested and a pistol and other offensive weapons were recovered.

The incident happened barely hours after the murder of PF chairman for North Western Province Justine Kungo by UPND cadres in Solwezi’s Kyawama area.

According to senior members of the Patriotic Front (PF), Sampa was been hacked with a panga by unknown people- Daily Nation Zambia