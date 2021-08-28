SEER 1 SEES THROUGH MILES SAMPA
…Says Sampa is looking for attention from UPND..
He wrote :
Anyone close to Miles Sampa should collect his phone from him .
He is a lunatic and a coward .He is being extremely childish .
It’s too early to start throwing muds on the PF officials , he was part of them. All this that he is saying now should have been said earlier .
He want to buy attention from UPND at all cost .
There is no maturity in what he is doing and can never be accepted in UPND because he is a Judas Iscariot!
What is your take on Seer 1s observation on Matero 1, Miles Sampa’s behaviour?
Correctooo not only is he Judas but also a coward, he should have resigned when he was made to apologize to stupid Chinese.