Yesterday we fired our live in maid because for a long time, I and the kids lose socks, belts and even boxers at a rate of one or two per week.

Only last month I bought 20 white short socks from Mr Price that I use on my slippers but now I have to search around to even find just one.

In addition, while we were away in the bush over the weekend, she was seen leaving home AWOL with some huge chi bag.

So we paid her in the morning and escorted her to the exit gate. As a matter of ‘protest’ to some maids stealing habit, yesterday we DIY cooked at home and not keen to engage another one.

In my mind the biggest challenge was going to be the washing clothes part. I was therefore delighted this morning when our first guest was 25 years old Hillary Chinyama of “Ti Washe” Mobile Company who stated that he goes round homes washing and ironing clothes at a fee. I have given him a pending basket full of clothes for washing.

He says he would be done washing and ironing within 3 hours. So before I can recommend him and avail his phone number, lets assess how he performs today.

