Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has expressed frustration threatening to quit his job.

Sampa’s frustrations follows the failure by Lusaka Town Clerk Alex Mwansa to follow legitimate given instructions.

Last week, Sampa directed Mwansa to immediately transfer City Market Manager, Mwenya Matafwali for failing to account for the 2019 revenue collected amounting to K13.6 million.

Sampa then called for an emergency Council Meeting to deal with the matter.

However, Mwansa has refused to convene the Meeting citing COVID-19 Pandemic measures that government has instituted.

But Sampa insists that the decision by the Town Clerk not to convene the meeting, is a mere excuse as Cabinet and other statutory meetings have been taking place if the followed social-distancing measures.

This has frustrated Sampa who has gone to social media to express his frustration on his Facebook page.

“How annoying that we as elected officials in Lusaka can’t call a meeting for ourselves and we have to get permission from some kama civil servant who has never won any election before, even Chongololo Club Chairman at Primary School.”

Sampa also seemingly accused the Town Clerk of receiving bribes from those accused persons that he wants the Council to deal with.

“So when kama guy has received “umutulo” from those that rape the Council, he stops us from meeting to make decisions on enemies of the Council and the people of Lusaka.” Lashed out Sampa.

“He decides to make his own COVID-19 rules away from those officially prescribed just to use them to stop a meeting” Sampa posted.

Sampa has since threatened to walk away from his job as Lusaka Mayor.

“I have walked away from some jobs when they stop making sense or become toothless” he threatened.

Sampa served as Member of Parliament for Matero constituency from 2011 to 2016 and as Deputy Minister of Commerce.

Miles Sampa addressing a rally on the CB

Following the demise of President Michael Sata who was also his Uncle he unsuccessfully attempted to take over the leadership of the ruling party.

He then formed his own party and went into an electoral pact with Hakainde Hichilema of UPND in 2016 elections.

Sampa after the PF retained power in 2016 elections, he rejoined the party and apologized. He was admitted to the party and adopted to contest the Lusaka Mayor position in a mayoral by-election which he won and is now threatening to quit.