Lusaka Mayor his Worship Miles Sampa has applied to be adopted as Matero Constituency Member of Parliament.

His Worship the Mayor Mr Sampa on Friday this week withdrew his application to be re-adopted as Lusaka Mayor.

His Worship the Mayor says he decided to withdraw the application after consultations with the wife, family members and the close friends.

In a letter dated 19 March 2021 to the Constituency Office, his Worship the Mayor says he has now decided contest as MP on the PF ticket.

“I wish to formally apply to stand as MP on the PF ticket in Matero Constituency of Lusaka district . I stood and won as MP in 2011 on the PF ticket and was the area MP until 2016.

“Please find attached my c, ECZ G12 certificate and the K500 application fee,” he says.