On a very sad note, I have had a fraud executed towards my DIY projects by Ms Fanny Zimba totalling K87,000, which she did not remit to the project.

In the quest to recover the funds and ensure the law takes its course, I have reported the suspect to the Police and she has since been detained.

Consequently and to our cooperating partners, please note that Ms Fanny Zimba no longer represents me as an individual or on the DIY projects.

Happy to work with all but be assured that if theft or fraud is done towards donated funds, I will get the offender arrested and prosecuted fully in the Courts of Law.

MBS040320