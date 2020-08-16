By Fikapwa

Miles Sampa has cried foul to the Zambian Attorney General Likando Kalaluka protesting that the Local Government Minister has withdrawn his entitlements that includes a Government Vehicles and allowances among other things.

Sampa complains that the Minister of Local Government Charles Banda wants him to be walking on the foot when visiting the Seven (7) Lusaka Constituencies that ushered him in office.

We don’t sympathize with Mr Sampa on this one because he saw it coming the very day he accepted to be bullied and chucked out from his offices.



Sampa, in the first place could have not agreed to be suspended by his “junior”, Charles Banda. We say his junior because Sampa is the father of the capital city and got his mandate from the Lusakans.



In fact, Sampa is wasting his time to write to Kalaluka, seeking legal advice. What he is supposed to do is to report for duty on Monday morning because staying away from office is a great disservice to the Lusakans who put him in office.

Miles was not employed by that Charles Banda, it was thousands of Lusakans who elected him and they are the ones to decide his fate and that is in the next few months.



What Charles and his friends could have done was first of all mount a serious campaign against Miles and ensure that the Lusakans give him a vote of no confidence, alas they called a press conference to announce that they had suspended the elected Mayor of Lusaka.



Who doesn’t know that Miles was slowly proving to be a threat in the PF and beyond following his resort to be on the side of the Lusakans. Instead of siding with the powerful Chinese, Miles chose to be a pillar of the weak and this cost him dearly to the powers that be.



Now, since he crawled back to the PF, begging to be accepted and later on adopted for a lucrative mayoral job, Miles was easily pushed out and if he is not very careful, this can signify his downfall in the mighty Patriotic Front.



Miles does not believe that he was accepted back in the PF and that is a reason he lines up for the President at the Airport to the point of being humiliated when he was not too long ago overlooked by Edgar Lungu, the Great Leader of Zambia.

We urge the PF to reconcile and revoke the suspension of both the Lusaka and Kitwe Council because it is bleeding confusion in the great PF.

