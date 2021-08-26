Miles Sampa writes;

Not that I am in interested in any position but here is who the NOMINATED Central Committee chose to represent us in Parliament.

1. Opposition Leader in the House: Hon Brian Mundubile

2. Opposition Chief Whip: Hon Steven Kampyongo

3. Opposition Deputy Chief Whip: Hon Joseph Malanji

Lol. More like rewarding those that contributed in one way or another in the last 5 years to the sinking of the BOAT.

They have now been brought foward by the UN-ELECTED MCCs to ensure the PaBwato become the Titanic and never to ressurect.

Thereon statistics show they will defect to the rulling party.

The TRUTH and if you dont like my post, just HAMUDUDU… 😊.

MBS25.08.2021