MILES SAMPA LISTS 50 ACHIEVEMENTS AS MAYOR OF LUSAKA CITY

Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa who has applied for adoption to recontest the mayoral seat in the August 12 elections has listed 50 of what he considers achievements scored during the three years he has been mayor.

Mr Sampa has also listed free WIFI as a pending deliverable which he says awaits green light from Central government.

Here are the 50 achievements listed by Mr Sampa:

E. ACHIEVEMENTS (50)

(i) FIRST EVER

1. In over 30 years, got the Kafue Round-about FOUNTAIN to FUNCTION again.

2. First Mayor ever to have the Leopards Hills CEMETERY ENTRANCE GATES constructed. Pre 1964 the Cemetery Entrance has been without gates, Dusty in dry season or Muddy in the Rain season. Via our DIY initiative, We have paved the Entrance, put up the gate and now constructing the wall fence to secure the resting place of our beloved departed.

3. Established the first ever Lusaka City INTERNATIONAL BUS station now located at the Dry Port.

4. First Mayor to be INVITED by the former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s philantrophy to participate in the Global Mayor Challenge and currently stand to win $1M for LCC if bid is succesful. Proposal Works currently in progress.

(ii) TREES

5. Led by example and Planted in PERSON within 2 years over 1000 TREES through personal and other collaborations. Over 15,000 Tree were planted by LCC and its partners to replace trees cut in the City for one reason or another and ensure the City is kept GREEN.

6. First ever to personally PLANT Trees (200 Palm & Acacia Trees) along a highway namely Lumumba road.

(iii) HEALTH

7. Since becoming Mayor, Lusaka recorded ZERO OUTBREAK of the deadly water borne disease CHOLERA. Hitherto, the disease was an annual occurence killing alot of residents in the City.

8. First ever to organise funds from well wishers and REPATRIATE a Celebral Palsy (Body Paralysed) baby patient from Livingstone’s Dambwa compound for a month long medical treatment in Lusaka City at the private Italian Hospital.

9. First ever to organise funds from well wishers and REPATRIATE a seisure prone baby patient from Katete, Eastern Province for a month long medical treatment in Lusaka City at a private hospital.

10. First to DONATE a full COW bought from own resources to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) for patients admitted from all the 7 Constituencies.

11. Launched and conducted the “OPERATION KAMATA”. This was a night surveillance patrol LIVE on TV camera to ensure night activities COMPLIANCE to the Presidential COVID 19 adherence guidelines. Both Local & Foreign Owned Bars found breaking the guidelines were closed in the spot. Consequently Covid 19 contractual and deaths numbers were relatively low compared to other Capital Cities.

(iv) RACISM & BLACK WORKERS ABUSE FIGHT

12. Rescued or aided Zambian BLACK workers in the City that were being LOCKED UP for months or abused by certain Local & Foreign Employers in the wake of Covid 19 pandemic.

13. BUSTED and Suspended a BARBER SHOP & SALOON at Arcades Mall that was DISCRIMINATING BLACKS at ENTRANCE.

14. BUSTED & CURBED a Foreign National Shop Onwer at CAROUSEL Mall that made his BLACK worker pull him on a Trolley for 6 hours.

(v) YOUTHS EMPOWERMENT

15. Launched the INVENTIONS CORNER that availed Income generating ideas for the youths in the City. Some of these ‘Out of the Box’ INNOVATIONS that created Youth jobs were;

– Mobile TUNTEMBAS

– Mobile CAR WASH,

– Mobile BOOTHS,

– Modified BALAS

(vi) WOMEN EMPOWERMENT

16. For the first time in history of LCC, appointed a WOMAN as Manager for CITY Market which is the Market in Zambia.

17. Launched a WOMEN Empowerment Taxi services via the Mercedes Benz LUSAKA CABS or LUSCABS which is similar but advanced project to the 2013 METROCAB launched in Matero. This is a DIY project and currently employs about 10 female Cab Drivers. Net funds generated are used for our UBUNTU corner to help the poor and vulnerable in the City.

(vii) ROADS

18. Incumbent Mayor when Central Government has for the first time ever WIDENED to 4 lanes the busy Independence Avenue.

19. Incumbent Mayor when Central Government has for the first time ever WIDENED to 2 lanes the busy

Kamloops Road.

20. Incumbent Mayor when the Central Government has WIDENNED and TARRED the MusioTunya Road, Burma Road, Chilumbulu Road, Lake Road, Commonwealth Road, R 55-Princess Nakatindi road (Kanyama), Ring road, Chindo toad, Bishop road, Chalala roads, Chawama road, Chaida roads, Mandevu roads, Kalingalinga roads, Mtendere roads, Kaunda Square roads, Avondale roads, Kabulonga road, Bauleni etc

(viii) FLYOVER BRIDGES

21. Since 1983 (Zesco Flyover era) and courtesy of the Central Government be Incumbent City Mayor during the full Construction of New FLYOVER BRIDGES namely Makeni, East Park, Long Acres and Munali designed to easy traffic congestion in the City.

22. Incumbent Mayor when the Central Government has EXPANDED to 3 lanes the FINDECO or KAMWALA FLYOVER BRIDGE to avert road congestion by the Kafue roundabout.

(ix) TOWN HALL (Public Interaction & Feedback)

23. Launched and Conducted a Monthly Public Interaction on RADIO (Millenium & Hot FM) and TV (Diamond & ZNBC). Held Interview programmes with live Call-in from Residents.

(x) KEEP LUSAKA CLEAN

24. Launched OPERATION UBUSAKA that instilled a Clean Culture Awareness in Most Residents

25. Networked and Organised for FREE 2 Brand New Garbage Collection Compactor Machines (Trucks) worth Euros 100, 500 or K4M ( 5th March 2021) from the people of Romania

26. Networked and Organised for FREE 500 Brand New Garbage Collection BINS on Wheels ( 5th March 2021) from the people of Romania. These to be placed in CBD after placing a detactor on each.

27. Launched OPERATION MOONLIGHTING for LCC Night CBD Garbage Collection.

28. First to Execute a ‘A CLEANEST HOUSE CHALLENGE’. Cleanest house in places like Bauleni, Kalingalinga, Lilanda, Kanyama etc were identified and owners awarded K1000 cash to motivate cleanliness.

(xii) BUSINESS SUPPORT

29. Launched a non profit making TV station called BOBA TV which offers Residents FREE Adertising space for their Makwebo (Small Scall Businesses). Most SMEs testified their sales & profit increase after Boba TV gave them FREE Adverts.

30. Enhanced the Relationship and GoodWill between the Council and the Corporate World.

31. LCC Realised and Benefited most in recent times from Companies’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) given enhanced or Unpresedented financial and products Donations for the POOR to Mayor Office in the last 3 years

32. Conducted Unpresedent Accountability and Transparency for All Donations from the Corporate World to the Office of Mayor or Council. This was achieved by showing via Boba TV all Items Donated both when Receiving and when Distributing to the POOR & VULNERABLE in the City.

(xiii) UBUNTU Corner

33. Launched a UBUNTU Corner that has helped alot of vulnerable children and adults for MEDICAL, FOOD and SHELTER Support. Via BOBA TV, the UBUNTU corner raised funds from well wishers for several celebral Palsy ill children e.g. Baby M of Mtendere Compound.

34. Introduced a TANDIZO CORNER wherein partnered with several manufacturing companies in the City for Unga (mealie meal) and various FOOD AID donations. Atleast 10,000 vulnerable and poor residents of the City were given a bag of UNGA (Mealie meal) since the Covid pandemic in 2019.

35.First to AID financially a SENIOR CITIZEN Woman in the City that was making ends meet by sweeping a Lumumba road highway in exchange for coins from motorist.

36. Launched the Mayor DIY Food Bank that Cooks and provides FREE Food atleast once a week for streer kids, aged and other less priviledged in the City.

(xiv) HOUSING

37. Participated in the REBUILDING of Collapsed Houses in George Compound and Garden House.

38. As Incumbent Mayor LCC gave TITLE DEEDS to residents in Compounds of the City. Together with the Central Government and under the Medicci Land Titling partnership, residents of Kanyama, Chawama, Mandevu etc are now empowered with TITLE DEEDs for houses they have had for over 30 years.

39. First Mayor to have OPEN DOOR policy at the Office, Home (Boba) and to venture out to meet and be easily available to all residents of the City.

(xv) EDUCATION

40. Launched the ‘TOTAL PA TOTAL” programme that Awarded Trophies to all Nursery or Pre school to Grade 1 Pupils that got 100% in any Test or Examination of any Subject.

41. Organised for the Vulnerable in the City over 500 Universiry Scholarships at the Brook Besor and Cavendish Universities.

42. LCC peruodically desinfected All schools in the City.

(xvi) SPORTS

43. CONSTRUCTED a BASKETBALL court in Zingalume area of Matero Constituencies. The DIY project has work in progress to complete a Basketball Court in each of the other 6 Constituencies of Lusaka (Kabwata, Mandevu, Lusaka Central, Kanyama, Chawama & Munali).

44. Promoted and Participated in various Basketball events in the City to boost the Sport.

45. Patron of LCC FC, Matero United and awarded Honorary Membership for City of Lusaka. All Teams currently in the top area of their league Tables.

46. Networked and received 50 brand new BOXING Gloves from Zambians in the Diaspora in Chicago, USA and elsewhere. The Gloves been donated to various youths Boxing academies and stables in the City.

(xvii) AWARDS

47. First Mayor to be AWARDED the “BEST MAYOR” trophy by The Marines Awards (2020).

48. First Mayor to be VOTED The MOST POPULAR Social Media Personality in the Diamond TV Awards.

49. First Mayor VOTED The MOST INFLUENTIAL Social Media Personality in Diamond TV Awards.

50. First Mayor to be VOTED The MOST LOVED Social Media PERSONALITY award by Diamond TV.

F. SELF APPRAISAL & RATING

Ceteris Paribus and using the Vilfredo Pareto approach, we rate our performance at

80% and the remainder from 100% left for the Biblically documented Doubting Thomases.

G. NIPANO TULI (Hereon)

My easiest option in serving people was to walk away from the Council and go to Parliament via the Matero Constituency seat where I was MP before and where over 80% Residents been asking me to apply there.

In the current setup, MP offices have more clout and material benefits than that of a Mayor.

As for me however and between the pomp, comfort and the fringe benefits that arise out of Manda Hill as MP, I choose to remain in the relatively modest Mayoral Office so as to continue dealing and helping all the people of the City directly at the grassroot Community and Ward levels.

I wish for the next 5 years to continue looking out for all classes of residents in all the 7 constituencies of the City namely Munali, Kabwata, Lusaka Central, Chawama, Matero, Mandevu and Kanyama.

Last 2 years has given us Ubuntu love and affection during my interactions with residents from the 7 Constituencies and it’s hard to abandon the 6 Constituencies to become MP in one Constituency. The Mayoral office gives me that window to continue being available to all residents in the City.

H. PROGNOSIS

In the coming 5 years and working hand in hand with the Central Government, I believe a ” Total pa Total” is possible for the office of Mayor and the LCC to RESOLVE all Challenges faced time immemorial by both the City and all its people. We will meet All expectations from All Residents.

I. CONCLUSION

Roman 8:28 “.. And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God.”

“ICHIKWANKA bachimwena kumampalanya” (One Meant to Help you exhibits a few signs here & there)

As was in 2018 Mayoral by election, I respectifully welcome any contender be it Internally or Externally for the Mayoral office as Competition is the essense of Democracy.

Ultimately however, its the beautiful PEOPLE of the City that have and will have the last SAY on the 12th of August, 2021.

Pole pole (step by step) but…

Together We Will

Miles B. Sampa

Mayor of Lusaka

March 9th, 2021

Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa who has applied for adoption to recontest the mayoral seat in the August 12 elections has listed 50 of what he considers achievements scored during the three years he has been mayor.

Mr Sampa has also listed free WIFI as a pending deliverable which he says awaits green light from Central government.

Here are the 50 achievements listed by Mr Sampa:

E. ACHIEVEMENTS (50)

(i) FIRST EVER

1. In over 30 years, got the Kafue Round-about FOUNTAIN to FUNCTION again.

2. First Mayor ever to have the Leopards Hills CEMETERY ENTRANCE GATES constructed. Pre 1964 the Cemetery Entrance has been without gates, Dusty in dry season or Muddy in the Rain season. Via our DIY initiative, We have paved the Entrance, put up the gate and now constructing the wall fence to secure the resting place of our beloved departed.

3. Established the first ever Lusaka City INTERNATIONAL BUS station now located at the Dry Port.

4. First Mayor to be INVITED by the former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s philantrophy to participate in the Global Mayor Challenge and currently stand to win $1M for LCC if bid is succesful. Proposal Works currently in progress.

(ii) TREES

5. Led by example and Planted in PERSON within 2 years over 1000 TREES through personal and other collaborations. Over 15,000 Tree were planted by LCC and its partners to replace trees cut in the City for one reason or another and ensure the City is kept GREEN.

6. First ever to personally PLANT Trees (200 Palm & Acacia Trees) along a highway namely Lumumba road.

(iii) HEALTH

7. Since becoming Mayor, Lusaka recorded ZERO OUTBREAK of the deadly water borne disease CHOLERA. Hitherto, the disease was an annual occurence killing alot of residents in the City.

8. First ever to organise funds from well wishers and REPATRIATE a Celebral Palsy (Body Paralysed) baby patient from Livingstone’s Dambwa compound for a month long medical treatment in Lusaka City at the private Italian Hospital.

9. First ever to organise funds from well wishers and REPATRIATE a seisure prone baby patient from Katete, Eastern Province for a month long medical treatment in Lusaka City at a private hospital.

10. First to DONATE a full COW bought from own resources to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) for patients admitted from all the 7 Constituencies.

11. Launched and conducted the “OPERATION KAMATA”. This was a night surveillance patrol LIVE on TV camera to ensure night activities COMPLIANCE to the Presidential COVID 19 adherence guidelines. Both Local & Foreign Owned Bars found breaking the guidelines were closed in the spot. Consequently Covid 19 contractual and deaths numbers were relatively low compared to other Capital Cities.

(iv) RACISM & BLACK WORKERS ABUSE FIGHT

12. Rescued or aided Zambian BLACK workers in the City that were being LOCKED UP for months or abused by certain Local & Foreign Employers in the wake of Covid 19 pandemic.

13. BUSTED and Suspended a BARBER SHOP & SALOON at Arcades Mall that was DISCRIMINATING BLACKS at ENTRANCE.

14. BUSTED & CURBED a Foreign National Shop Onwer at CAROUSEL Mall that made his BLACK worker pull him on a Trolley for 6 hours.

(v) YOUTHS EMPOWERMENT

15. Launched the INVENTIONS CORNER that availed Income generating ideas for the youths in the City. Some of these ‘Out of the Box’ INNOVATIONS that created Youth jobs were;

– Mobile TUNTEMBAS

– Mobile CAR WASH,

– Mobile BOOTHS,

– Modified BALAS

(vi) WOMEN EMPOWERMENT

16. For the first time in history of LCC, appointed a WOMAN as Manager for CITY Market which is the Market in Zambia.

17. Launched a WOMEN Empowerment Taxi services via the Mercedes Benz LUSAKA CABS or LUSCABS which is similar but advanced project to the 2013 METROCAB launched in Matero. This is a DIY project and currently employs about 10 female Cab Drivers. Net funds generated are used for our UBUNTU corner to help the poor and vulnerable in the City.

(vii) ROADS

18. Incumbent Mayor when Central Government has for the first time ever WIDENED to 4 lanes the busy Independence Avenue.

19. Incumbent Mayor when Central Government has for the first time ever WIDENED to 2 lanes the busy

Kamloops Road.

20. Incumbent Mayor when the Central Government has WIDENNED and TARRED the MusioTunya Road, Burma Road, Chilumbulu Road, Lake Road, Commonwealth Road, R 55-Princess Nakatindi road (Kanyama), Ring road, Chindo toad, Bishop road, Chalala roads, Chawama road, Chaida roads, Mandevu roads, Kalingalinga roads, Mtendere roads, Kaunda Square roads, Avondale roads, Kabulonga road, Bauleni etc

(viii) FLYOVER BRIDGES

21. Since 1983 (Zesco Flyover era) and courtesy of the Central Government be Incumbent City Mayor during the full Construction of New FLYOVER BRIDGES namely Makeni, East Park, Long Acres and Munali designed to easy traffic congestion in the City.

22. Incumbent Mayor when the Central Government has EXPANDED to 3 lanes the FINDECO or KAMWALA FLYOVER BRIDGE to avert road congestion by the Kafue roundabout.

(ix) TOWN HALL (Public Interaction & Feedback)

23. Launched and Conducted a Monthly Public Interaction on RADIO (Millenium & Hot FM) and TV (Diamond & ZNBC). Held Interview programmes with live Call-in from Residents.

(x) KEEP LUSAKA CLEAN

24. Launched OPERATION UBUSAKA that instilled a Clean Culture Awareness in Most Residents

25. Networked and Organised for FREE 2 Brand New Garbage Collection Compactor Machines (Trucks) worth Euros 100, 500 or K4M ( 5th March 2021) from the people of Romania

26. Networked and Organised for FREE 500 Brand New Garbage Collection BINS on Wheels ( 5th March 2021) from the people of Romania. These to be placed in CBD after placing a detactor on each.

27. Launched OPERATION MOONLIGHTING for LCC Night CBD Garbage Collection.

28. First to Execute a ‘A CLEANEST HOUSE CHALLENGE’. Cleanest house in places like Bauleni, Kalingalinga, Lilanda, Kanyama etc were identified and owners awarded K1000 cash to motivate cleanliness.

(xii) BUSINESS SUPPORT

29. Launched a non profit making TV station called BOBA TV which offers Residents FREE Adertising space for their Makwebo (Small Scall Businesses). Most SMEs testified their sales & profit increase after Boba TV gave them FREE Adverts.

30. Enhanced the Relationship and GoodWill between the Council and the Corporate World.

31. LCC Realised and Benefited most in recent times from Companies’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) given enhanced or Unpresedented financial and products Donations for the POOR to Mayor Office in the last 3 years

32. Conducted Unpresedent Accountability and Transparency for All Donations from the Corporate World to the Office of Mayor or Council. This was achieved by showing via Boba TV all Items Donated both when Receiving and when Distributing to the POOR & VULNERABLE in the City.

(xiii) UBUNTU Corner

33. Launched a UBUNTU Corner that has helped alot of vulnerable children and adults for MEDICAL, FOOD and SHELTER Support. Via BOBA TV, the UBUNTU corner raised funds from well wishers for several celebral Palsy ill children e.g. Baby M of Mtendere Compound.

34. Introduced a TANDIZO CORNER wherein partnered with several manufacturing companies in the City for Unga (mealie meal) and various FOOD AID donations. Atleast 10,000 vulnerable and poor residents of the City were given a bag of UNGA (Mealie meal) since the Covid pandemic in 2019.

35.First to AID financially a SENIOR CITIZEN Woman in the City that was making ends meet by sweeping a Lumumba road highway in exchange for coins from motorist.

36. Launched the Mayor DIY Food Bank that Cooks and provides FREE Food atleast once a week for streer kids, aged and other less priviledged in the City.

(xiv) HOUSING

37. Participated in the REBUILDING of Collapsed Houses in George Compound and Garden House.

38. As Incumbent Mayor LCC gave TITLE DEEDS to residents in Compounds of the City. Together with the Central Government and under the Medicci Land Titling partnership, residents of Kanyama, Chawama, Mandevu etc are now empowered with TITLE DEEDs for houses they have had for over 30 years.

39. First Mayor to have OPEN DOOR policy at the Office, Home (Boba) and to venture out to meet and be easily available to all residents of the City.

(xv) EDUCATION

40. Launched the ‘TOTAL PA TOTAL” programme that Awarded Trophies to all Nursery or Pre school to Grade 1 Pupils that got 100% in any Test or Examination of any Subject.

41. Organised for the Vulnerable in the City over 500 Universiry Scholarships at the Brook Besor and Cavendish Universities.

42. LCC peruodically desinfected All schools in the City.

(xvi) SPORTS

43. CONSTRUCTED a BASKETBALL court in Zingalume area of Matero Constituencies. The DIY project has work in progress to complete a Basketball Court in each of the other 6 Constituencies of Lusaka (Kabwata, Mandevu, Lusaka Central, Kanyama, Chawama & Munali).

44. Promoted and Participated in various Basketball events in the City to boost the Sport.

45. Patron of LCC FC, Matero United and awarded Honorary Membership for City of Lusaka. All Teams currently in the top area of their league Tables.

46. Networked and received 50 brand new BOXING Gloves from Zambians in the Diaspora in Chicago, USA and elsewhere. The Gloves been donated to various youths Boxing academies and stables in the City.

(xvii) AWARDS

47. First Mayor to be AWARDED the “BEST MAYOR” trophy by The Marines Awards (2020).

48. First Mayor to be VOTED The MOST POPULAR Social Media Personality in the Diamond TV Awards.

49. First Mayor VOTED The MOST INFLUENTIAL Social Media Personality in Diamond TV Awards.

50. First Mayor to be VOTED The MOST LOVED Social Media PERSONALITY award by Diamond TV.

F. SELF APPRAISAL & RATING

Ceteris Paribus and using the Vilfredo Pareto approach, we rate our performance at

80% and the remainder from 100% left for the Biblically documented Doubting Thomases.

G. NIPANO TULI (Hereon)

My easiest option in serving people was to walk away from the Council and go to Parliament via the Matero Constituency seat where I was MP before and where over 80% Residents been asking me to apply there.

In the current setup, MP offices have more clout and material benefits than that of a Mayor.

As for me however and between the pomp, comfort and the fringe benefits that arise out of Manda Hill as MP, I choose to remain in the relatively modest Mayoral Office so as to continue dealing and helping all the people of the City directly at the grassroot Community and Ward levels.

I wish for the next 5 years to continue looking out for all classes of residents in all the 7 constituencies of the City namely Munali, Kabwata, Lusaka Central, Chawama, Matero, Mandevu and Kanyama.

Last 2 years has given us Ubuntu love and affection during my interactions with residents from the 7 Constituencies and it’s hard to abandon the 6 Constituencies to become MP in one Constituency. The Mayoral office gives me that window to continue being available to all residents in the City.

H. PROGNOSIS

In the coming 5 years and working hand in hand with the Central Government, I believe a ” Total pa Total” is possible for the office of Mayor and the LCC to RESOLVE all Challenges faced time immemorial by both the City and all its people. We will meet All expectations from All Residents.

I. CONCLUSION

Roman 8:28 “.. And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God.”

“ICHIKWANKA bachimwena kumampalanya” (One Meant to Help you exhibits a few signs here & there)

As was in 2018 Mayoral by election, I respectifully welcome any contender be it Internally or Externally for the Mayoral office as Competition is the essense of Democracy.

Ultimately however, its the beautiful PEOPLE of the City that have and will have the last SAY on the 12th of August, 2021.

Pole pole (step by step) but…

Together We Will

Miles B. Sampa

Mayor of Lusaka

March 9th, 2021