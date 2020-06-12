MAYOR of Lusaka Miles Sampa has told Matero member of Parliament Lloyd Kaziya that Matero stadium is a no go area for him

In a video that has gone viral, Sampa has urged Kaziya not to step foot at Matero stadium as it is a private land which he owns through a lease he got when he was Matero member of parlliament.

Sampa has also banned the Matero Tigers Football Club from entering the stadium.

“Since this is a private entity, now the right of admission is reserved and restricted. I hereby say that certain people should not be allowed when they come, starting with the MP Kaziya mumuziba (You know him). This is a private premises, even the MP is not allowed to walk in…. And I have a court case against the MP, which I won, it’s a defamation about this stadium, the rulling is in my favour. I am just waiting for the costing to know how much he is going to compensate me. [I] will tell my lawyers to put a Fieri facias on his gratuity, so that when his gratuity is out, we will use it to finish this same stadium,” he said.

“Ba executive ba Tigers, tell them when I was MP and patron for Lusaka Tigers, we moved the team from division one to the premier league. Where was the MP? Now it’s in division what? That’s the fact they cannot change. I didn’t say I was the one sponsoring the team, any one who did can raise a hand, but the fact is that I was MP when we brought that team into premiere.”

Sampa alleged the Lusaka Tigers executive is being used for politics.

“Don’t allow then here but the coach, the players are innocent, allow them to play here and the money from here share equally with Tigers and Matero United,” he said.

Sampa has also banned all those who want to stand as MP in Matero from entering the stadium.

“Then those who are ambitious and want to be MPs, tell them this is not an area for politics, they should not be coming here to do their donations, let them go to Matero Hall or they go to Zingalume at Muchinga ground and rebuild it, so they should not be coming here that I am donating, donating, no sir this a private entity….”

Sampa also challenged all those who want to invest on the stadium to refund him his K10 million.

Lusaka Tigers executive has been fighting to have the stadium put back in its hands as it is currently in the hands of the mayor through a ten-year lease that comes to an end next year.