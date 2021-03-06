MILES SAMPA REACTS TO TRENDING VIDEO OF ZAMBIAN PULLING CHINESE BOSS ON TROLLEY

He Writes:

Received complaints entire night on the video that has gone viral where a Black Zambian worker was pulling his expertriate Boss on a Trolly.

This morning I therefore located and went to the said shop at Carousel Mall.

The victim complained that he was made to pull his Boss from about 9am to 4pm for about 50 metres in between their 2 shops in the same corridor.

As a matter of protest to Racism and Labour Abuse in the City, I pulled the Black worker on the same Trolly same distance to signify that all human beings regardless of Colour have equal rights both in the City of Lusaka and entire Country.

I have asked the shop Boss to bring a formal letter of explanation to complete my investigations before I formally report the matter to our parent Ministry of Local Government.

The City shall not condone any form of Racism, Discrimination or abuse of any human be it White to Black or Black to White.

All Human Beings are Equal and must be treated with dignity.

Together We Will

MBS06.04.2021,1 0am