By Patson Chilemba

It doesn’t make sense to me that Miles Sampa apologised, says Ruling PF central committee member Emmanuel Mpankata.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mpankata wondered how Lusaka mayor Sampa would implement something as a regulator and later apologise for doing his work.

“I don’t know what’s happening to our mayor. How do you go to implement what you are supposed to be doing as a civic leader and later on you say apologise? It doesn’t make sense. For me it doesn’t make sense,” he said.

Mpankata said there was no need for Sampa to apologise if he was operating within the rules and his mandate.

“As a leader if you are doing something, as a regulator and you are within your regulation rules why apologise? Unless if you are outside the regulations. If he did that thing knowing very well that you are within the regulatory rules there is no need to apologise,” said Mpankata, who is the PF’s first member of parliament.

Sampa has faced attacks from within the government and ruling party for having recently closed a Chinese restaurant that was discriminating against Zambians.