MILES SAMPA STOPS THE SELLING OF COFFINS OUTSIDE UTH’S MORTUARY, YOU ARE SCARING PATIENTS HE SAYS.

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has with immediate affect banned the selling of Coffins outside the University Teaching Hospital-UTH- outside the mortuary.

Mr. Sampa says Patients are always traumatised when they see coffins being sold outside.

In Lusaka Zambia, the business of selling coffins at the University Teaching Hospital mortuary has been a norm for years before the Mayor decided it was insensitive and could traumatise patients and their loved ones.

He believes that Patients are being abused by Coffin sellers.