Miles Sampa sued for claiming that Lusaka City Market Manager Mwenya Matafwali stole K13 million.

Matafwali has demanded that Lusaka mayor Sampa pays him K5 million with 3 days and issue a public apology or meet in court.

Last week, Sampa accused Matafwali of stealing almost all the money realised from City Market levies by only depositing K60, 000 from the K13. 6 million collected in 2019.

But the alleged thief Matafwali claimed that he used the K13 million to pay City Market Staff.