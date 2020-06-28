Lusaka Mayor His Worship Miles Sampa, last night swung into action with his team and closed various bars masquerading as restaurants and bars that have opened illegally.

Those affected included Granddaddy Pub&Grill in Salama Park, and Chicago Reloaded Restaurant at East Park Mall.

Last week, in his COVID-19 address, President Edgar Lungu wondered how bars were opened against government directives and despite the risk of coronavirus infections.

“It has come to my attention that some bar and night club business owners have resumed operations despite government’s directive to remain closed. This cavalier attitude by some businessmen and women should not be condoned,” the Mayor said