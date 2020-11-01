Miles Sampa Uses Social Media Very Well – Simon Mwewa.

Social-media commentator, Simon Chiti Mwewa has defended Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa after he was attacked by Kaizar Zulu. The former State House Aide attacked Miles Sampa and his fiancée of not knowing how to use social-media.

Below is the post:

In this politically charged environment we live in today, it’s rare to see a public figure mobilising thousands of people just to have fun. Miles called upon local artists and made sponsorship deals with a few notable Zambian business houses and he said to them,

“Guys, I want to bring together Zambian artists for a concert at woodlands stadium and I need your help!” and they obliged.

Some people didn’t think the public would respond positively, but not only did the people show up, they showed up in multitudes.

The concert had no unruly cadres present, there was no political partisan agenda. It was just a group of talented Kopala Zambian artists that rocked Lusaka in fine style.

So anyone that says, “Miles doesn’t know how to use social media”, simply doesn’t know what they’re talking about. The numbers you saw at Woodlands Stadium were a direct result of Miles’s social media acumen.

Congratulations Miles, you’ve shown us once again that no matter what life throws at you, we must make the best out of it. And you’ve also shown us just how powerful social media is.