True love does really touch someone’s heart and brings joy in humans. This is a case in which Lusaka mayor’ Miles Sampa had tears of joy roll down his tender cheeks as the clergy man sang a birthday song for him as he was about to say “I do” to his lover now wife Nchimunya.

Hundreds of people ranging from local celebrities and international stars attended the wedding church service at Woodlands Stadium. Fr Lastone Lupupa blessed the marriage of the duo.

The man of God urged the couple to love each other forever.

The ceremony still continues as a number of activities are lined up in Lusaka to celebrate their wedding.