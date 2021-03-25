MILES SAMPA WINS PARLIAMENTARY ADOPTION FOR THE MATERO CONSTITUENCY.

Miles Bwalya Sampa is aspiring to be adopted by the PF as its Matero MP Candidate in the August General elections aced his first series of adoption interviews and beat by far all other applicants.

The Matero Constituency Results after interviews conducted this afternoon at Matero Hall were as follows:

1. Miles Bwalya Sampa – 15 Votes

2. Lucy Ngoma – 2 Votes

3. Councillor Salubusa- 2 Votes

4. Councillor Makungu- 2

5. Councillor Kaunda- 1

6. Lee Mukupa- 1

7. Dickson Jere – 1

8. Chisanga Lungu – 0

After the interview Miles took a ride around the contituency and accompanied by locally born artist Bobby East to senstise residents on keeping Matero clean.

His motocade was mobed by excited residents upon realising one of their own is about to be back as their area MP.

One step towards the good old days when Miles was area MP vibe was and the vibe in Matero was ” Home of Happy People”.

Diamond TV amongst others covered part of the long drive convoy from one ward to another.

At Matero centre near old Londe motel where now there is Choppies, resident demanded that he comes out of his car and address them.

On his PA truck he told the residents that assembled impromptu that he missed them and hurt him that the current MP Lloyd Kaziya that took over from him was a let down as he did not look out for their interests. The resident screamed ” We miss you too our Honourable”.

“Lloyd Kaziya is a gonga MP and I am here to take over from where I left. We have alot of unfinished developmental projects” said Miles.

The next stage of elections is the PF District interviews next few days.

Neaspoint Tv