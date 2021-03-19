MILES SAMPA WITHDRAWS ON MAYORAL POSITION, TO FILE FOR MATERO CONSTITUENCY

BOBA House#1B

Leopards Hills Road

Nyumba Yanga

Lusaka

March 19th, 2021

To : The Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka District Committee

To : The Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Provincial Committee

RE: WITHDRAWAL OF MAYORAL ADOPTION APPLICATION

The captioned matter refers.

On the 12th and 16th March, 2021, I lodged in my application with Lusaka PF District and Provincial offices to re-contest as Mayor of the City of Lusaka in the upcoming 12th August General Elections. I attach herewith a copies of the said application letter for your ease of reference.

After further consultations with my wife, my mother, my children, my sisters, my brothers, my extended family and my friends, I wish to withdraw the aforementioned application forthwith.

Accordingly, please consider the application Null and Void hereon.

I submit for your kind attention.

Yours sincerely,

Miles Emmanuel Bwalya Sampa

Mayor of Lusaka

CC: Mr Davies Mwila, The Secretary General (SG, PF Secretariat.