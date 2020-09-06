Mayor of Lusaka City Miles Sampa has indirectly hit back at Ndola mayor Amon Chisenga who on Friday said he does not need to spend time on social media to be seen to be working.

This was in apparent reference to Sampa whose constantly updates his followers on social media about every activity he engages in on behalf of the local authority.

In response, Sampa posts:

1 THESSALONIANS 5:11

“Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.”

In my long political life history both on the Opposition side with PF and on the Ruling side with PF, I have met good genuine people whose management and leadership style is that which put ordinary people First.

There are many but today I single out His Worship Christopher Kangombe and His Worship Godfrey Chumbwe.

The two not only love PF for better or worse, they also have been for a while sacrificing own resources just to assist people in their districts.

They do not put their stomachs first or their Comfort First ahead of the people they serve. If to relate to the people they serve means Walking, Riding a Bycicle or pushing a Wheelbarrow (most youths now depend on to put a meal on their family tables) , these two would happily do it without ‘ ichipale’.

I guarantee they would also not sacrifice Council funds to activities that will not better residents of their City or uplift their ordinary people’s lives. They would not for instance in this Covid economic challenges buy a ‘7’ cylinder VX with aircon, a TV inside, a ka fridge inside and a ka braii stand inside for their transport comfort for ceremonial usage.

To me these two colleagues (HW Kangombe & HW Chumbwe) are amongst those that successfully graduated from the Michael Chilufya Sata school of Politics.

Posterity and History will judge these two in Splendid light. They will forever be referred to by our grandchildren for their good deeds and selflessness.

Keep it up Guys. You are amongst the very few that personally give me inspiration and the will to carry on in this sector of serving people called politics. 🙌👏👏👏👏