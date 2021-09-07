MILES SAMPA’S ATTACKER APPEARS IN COURT, PLEADS NOT GUILTY.

Lusaka… Tuesday, September 7, 2021

A 45-year-old businessman of Lusaka’s Kanyama compound has appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly wounding Patriotic Front Matero member of Parliament Miles Sampa and two others during poll day.

In this case, Bulden Shaloba Namainga, is charged with three counts of unlawful wounding and one count of possessing offensive weapons on August 12, 2021.

Particulars of offence are that on the material date, Shaloba, acting with other unknown persons while armed with a pistol, a machete, and an axe, wounded Mr Sampa, Kelvin Phiri and Gilbert Banda who had accompanied the former mayor to a named polling station in George compound.

The attackers accused Mr. Sampa, the former Lusaka City Mayor, of trying to interfere in the electoral process at a named polling station.

When the matter came up before Lusaka Magistrate Sanford Ngobola, Shaloba pleaded not guilty to all the three charges but could not take plea to the charge of being in possession with dangerous weapons on account that there was no consent

from the Director of Public Prosecutions to prosecute the charge.

The matter has since been adjourned to October 12, 2021 for possible plea in the remaining count and trial in the three counts he has denied.

Credit: Spring Tv