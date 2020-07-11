

BY CHRISTINE MWAABA

WITHOUT a doubt his profile is one that can not be ignored but valued and appreciated as a rare kind that has stitched the acknowledgment of Zambia to a greater extent.



Excommunicated Roman Catholic Bishop Emmanuel Milingo is one of Zambia’s anecdotes that blemish the incredible package of positive energy with impressive feats of greater good.



Milingo this year celebrated his 90 birthday which was held on July 4.

The birthday celebrations were held at Mulugushi conference center at a colourful ceremony that was characterized by jubilation of a Zambian son who has stitched his prominence worldwide.



The birthday ceremony was attended by some of the high profile people in the country.

