By Naphtali Nsama – 30th July 2021

Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General William Sikazwe’s veiled statement suggesting that he may use the Army to overthrow the Constitution of Zambia has become a subject of discussion in hushed tones by officers and men in the military establishment, sources close to the ongoing controversy have revealed.

Gen Sikazwe was quoted by ZNBC on 26th July 2021, to have told Northern Pronvince Permanent Secretary Lloyd Chakaba that his troops would be on standby to beef up Zambia Police in next month’s elections.

“So, we expect things to start ‘sparking’ out, just when results start coming out. But for military, we are ready. We have plans! For now it’s the police that is in charge. As soon as we see that the police are having challenges, then we shall move in”, said Gen Sikazwe.

According to the sources, soldiers are wondering why the General is expecting trouble from an election that he should ordinarily be appealing for calm and peace among the people. The troops see this as a threat to opponents of his Commander In Chief and a veiled declaration of war against the people and the Constitution of Zambia, should the result not favour President Edgar Lungu.

“His remarks should have been categorical about defending the constitution for which he swore to uphold, and also protect the will of the people against thuggery which by the way would predictably come from the Patriotic Front who want to hold on to power despite glaring evidence that majority of Zambians want change. Gen Sikazwe’s statement is being regarded as mischievous by his soldiers and basically he could be isolating himself from the Army”, said the source. – Zambia Eagle