MILITIAS IN ZAMBIA…

These MILITIAS are referred to as ‘Party Security’ in this country.

They are armed and scary.

In UNIP, they were unarmed although equally scary. But they were known as ‘Party Militants.’

Their role was to enforce the WILL of UNIP leaders like William Banda (in Lusaka).

They were above the law.

Today, they are called ‘Party Security’.

They are almost above the law, armed, drabbed in military fatigues, dangerous and extremely scary.

Face-to- face, they ‘terrorise’ you.

They are feared by the majority of the common people.

Questions: What do they ‘secure’ in their parties? Has ZP failed to secure their parties?

No! Their role is to instill fear, BEAT-UP political enemies & enforce the WILL of the leadership.

So, next time, before you ask whether there are MILITIAS in Zambia, look around you.