By the Punch Newspapers

MINES MINISTER IMPLICATED IN BLACK MOUNTAIN CORRUPTION

MINISTER of Mines Paul Kabuswe has allegedly received an inducement from the notorious Jerabos of the Copperbelt to grab a part of the black mountain copper slug reserved for government and give it to them who in turn shall give it to a named Chinese business lady.

According to our investigation, Linda from Mineral Junxion has financed the corruption where the part of the black mountain will be ‘given’ out to the Jerabos related to late Kalobo under the name of Small Scale Miners and Youths.

“Linda has paid huge sums to Kabuswe so that he quickens the issuance of a license to the youths, who turn out to be the same Jerabos who victimised Edgar Lungu’s opponents, including President Hakainde Hichilema in the run up to the elections.

They will in turn, mine the copper and sell to Linda,“ said our source.

Further investigations reveal that Kabuswe was on the Copperbelt province between 20th and 25th September 2021 and met a Jerabo kingpin named Nico who also in turn reciprocated with a trip to Lusaka between 19th and 22nd November to deal with the issuance of the mining licenses.

More money is said to have exchanged hands and there has been a promise to issue the license within 5 to 10 days.

Efforts to get a comment from Kabuswe proved futile by press time as his phone went unanswered, Text and WhatsApp queries sent to him equally went unanswered.

EDIOTR’S NOTE: PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has vowed to run a government void for corruption, but if some of the happenings are to be tolerated, he will be stained badly and won’t come out.

We challenge the Minister to come out clear on this matter.

Credit:The Punch Newspapers