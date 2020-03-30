PRESS STATEMENT

30th March 2020

MINING OPERATIONS SHOULD GO BACK TO 3 SHIFTS IN VIEW OF COVID 19 OUT BREAK.

Our economy is so fragile that we cannot afford the closure of the Mines due to Covid 19. Therefore everything possible must be done to safeguard the lives of Miners. One such a thing is the introduction of a three shift operation system to reduce on congestion. Currently most Mines are operating 12 hour shifts; Miners are grouped into two shifts, i.e. Morning and night shifts. This means that whatever the number, Miners are just divided into two groups.

With the outbreak of corona virus we appeal to all Mining Companies to revert back to the three 8 hour shift system to reduce on congestion and contact time of Miners on the mines. This will also reduce on the number of Miners being transported up and down the mine in cages. Also cut on the bureaucracy that a contractor is subjected to.

It’s not everything that ZCCM did was wrong, therefore for the new Mine owners to have rubbished and changed everything that ZCCM did will lead to catastrophic consequences on Miners as the Country grapples with the challenges of corona virus. ZCCM managed its operation by running three shifts of 8 hours each, namely Day, Afternoon and Night shifts. These shifts were backed by the fourth gang known as relief or swing gang to relief the gang that was off duty. With this arrangement it meant fewer people on the mines at any given time.

Under ZCCM all mine sites had more than three entry points to the plant and works area, unfortunately this has been reduced to only one, forcing Miners to use only one gate. ZCCM was running Departmental clinics in order to decongest the central clinic; this is no longer the case, Miners are congested at one central clinic. One of the measures taken by Government is to avoid congestion of people at any point. Therefore Mining houses should not encourage the spreading Covid 19 in the name of cost saving.

We take this opportunity as UPND to thank all Mining houses for responding positively to our earlier request of suspending breathalyzer tests and we sincerely hope that in the same spirit of saving the lives of our dear Miners and their families, Mining companies will adopt the 8 hour three shift operations to avoid unnecessary congestions.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter