BY SMART EAGLES

ORPHANS at Kawambwa’s Kachema-Musuma Orphanage Centre – home to the former co-joined twins, Bupe and Mapalo were, Thursday morning, overjoyed to receive the Minister of Tourism and Arts, Hon Ronald Kaoma Chitotela who went to make a donation towards their Christmas and New Year celebration.

Last year, Bupe and Mapalo rose to fame when they became the first-ever conjoined twins to be successfully separated locally in a complex operation at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka.

It was revealed in January 2019, that the Parents to the twins had abandoned them whilst they were receiving medical attention at Kawambwa District Hospital.

Kawambwa District Medical Director Dr. Arthur Mataka disclosed that the Parents of the twins had not visited them since being admitted to the hospital a month earlier.

Dr. Mataka explained that despite sending transport to pick them up, the twin’s parents declined to travel prompting the Hospital to hire a Caretaker who began to look after the Kids.

He said the only reason given by the twin’s parents were that the mother was busy looking after a newly-born baby while the Father was busy farming.

And almost a year later, the Kids are still in the Orphanage with absolutely no effort of being reached out to by their biological parents.

Meanwhile, in celebrating this year’s festive season, the Chitotela family which has continued to offer financial and material support to the twins has made a contribution of K11,000.00 to cover up to 10 months of Allowances for Bupe and Mapalo’s Caretaker and have also made a donation of blankets, mealie meal and groceries to the Orphanage.