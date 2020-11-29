SPEAKER of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini yesterday reserved ruling on a point of order by Alexander Chiteme on whether Jack Mwiimbu was in order to call him and Richard Musukwa thieves who had bought buses and splashed money in their constituencies.

Chiteme is Nkana PF member of parliament and national development planning minister.

He rose on a point of order alleging breach of Standing Order number 53, which states that a member shall, in debating any matter, ensure that information he or she provides to the House is factual and verifiable.

Chiteme also referred to Chapter 3 of the Members’ Handbook 2006, which required members to substantiate allegations they make in the House.

He said in his contribution to Head 21 (Loans and Guarantees), Mwiimbu, who is leader of the opposition in the House and Monze Central UPND member of parliament, branded PF members of parliament as thieves and criminals, who had acquired buses and were throwing money at people in their constituencies.

“He was restrained by Honourable First Deputy Speaker [Catherine Namugala] who was chairing the House that time. First of all, she said ‘I won’t allow that, withdraw your statement on two accounts. Number one is that we don’t debate ourselves and number two, that he will be called upon to adduce evidence that we are indeed thieves and that we are throwing away money recklessly and that we are a party that have got more money than government,” Chiteme said. “Mr Speaker, he was stopped and ordered to withdraw. He was indeed given extra time in which to do that. He came back to the floor and further alluded that he has substantial evidence that the member of parliament for Chililabombwe [Richard Musukwa] and Nkana, myself Mr Speaker, are the ones that he alluded have stolen to buy the said buses and flashed money to the people in our constituencies.”

Chiteme said Mwiimbu indicated that he would lay the evidence on the table of the House.

He asked whether Mwiimbu was in order to disrespect the decorum of the House and go against standing orders by calling the members of the PF criminals and thieves.

“Mr Speaker, Honourable Mwiimbu has come to Parliament, this is the fourth time. He has been in this House for 20 good years…” he said before being interrupted by Speaker Matibini who told him that he seemed to be commencing a debate instead of raising the point of order and leaving it to him to rule.

Chiteme then asked, “Is the Honourable member in order to make all these false accusations without providing the needed evidence or even just to go to Higer to get the names of the same members of parliament that have gotten buses and Mr Speaker, let me quickly conclude that to get a bus from Higer is K4,000 per month…is he in order? …I need your serious ruling.”

Speaker Dr Matibini reserved his ruling to allow him to study the matter carefully.