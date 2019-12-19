The Minister of Local Government and Housing Minister Charles Banda has disowned his Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba over the statement the he made on demolition the newly constructed Alick Nkhata Bridge.
Yesterday Bishop Choma said that his Ministry had ordered the demolition of the newly constructed Alick Nkhata flyover bridge in Lusaka it is a death trap and lacks the basic minimum standards of a bridge.
Telling ZNBC News, Bishop Chomba wondered which Zambian engineers approved such a structure and called for seriousness in the engineering sector, adding that the ministry had now resolved that the flyover bridge must be demolished.
However, speaking to the media today Dr. Banda said that the statement made by Bishop Chomba was not a Ministerial statement or Government Position on the bridge, and that his Ministry has not found any reason why the Bridge should be demolished.
The Minister further said that the construction of the bridge was actioned and approved by the Road Development Agency(RDA), and not by his Ministry. The Minister further said that RDA has competent engineers who did the designs and certification, stressing that up to this point there has been no any report to suggest that the bridge had cracks.
The Minister further said that the statement made by his Permanent Secretary was his personal opinion, adding that it cannot be taken as a Government or Ministry Position.
Dr. Banda issued an apology on behalf of his Ministry to the President, RDA and the nation for a misleading statement by his Permanent Secretary.
The Minister concluded his statement by saying that, this morning, he had sent engineers to relook at the bridge and they have assured him that the bridge is sound.
Government of the disorganised and confused. Corruption and evils of the Patriotic Front has reached alarming levels. Where corruption and dishonest acts are common there is confusion, misunderstanding, untrustfulness, lies and cheating.
When the wrong has been committed and observed it should not be defended. The minister is trying to do damage control otherwise it is too late. Corruption practices will always result in shoddy works, poor workmanship, suffering and loss of public resources.
Evil can not been hidden. God is exposing the evils in the government of the PF. The Permanent Secretary is a technocrat and interacts with other technocrats on technical issues. Definitely the PS was alerted by qualified Engineers in the Ministry of Local Government and Housing. The public should only believe what the Permanent Secretary said, than believing a politician (minister) was doing damage control and exposing his hypocrisy.
Why is the Minister tendering an apology to the President and RDA? The funds that were used to construct the Flyover bridge belongs to the Zambian people hence the Permanent Secretary should be held accountable for what he said. The matter should not be taken lightly and it should be thoroughly investigated. The Minister was just forced to do damage control otherwise the bridge is defective and a risk to human life.