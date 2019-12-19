The Minister of Local Government and Housing Minister Charles Banda has disowned his Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba over the statement the he made on demolition the newly constructed Alick Nkhata Bridge.

Yesterday Bishop Choma said that his Ministry had ordered the demolition of the newly constructed Alick Nkhata flyover bridge in Lusaka it is a death trap and lacks the basic minimum standards of a bridge.

Telling ZNBC News, Bishop Chomba wondered which Zambian engineers approved such a structure and called for seriousness in the engineering sector, adding that the ministry had now resolved that the flyover bridge must be demolished.

However, speaking to the media today Dr. Banda said that the statement made by Bishop Chomba was not a Ministerial statement or Government Position on the bridge, and that his Ministry has not found any reason why the Bridge should be demolished.

The Minister further said that the construction of the bridge was actioned and approved by the Road Development Agency(RDA), and not by his Ministry. The Minister further said that RDA has competent engineers who did the designs and certification, stressing that up to this point there has been no any report to suggest that the bridge had cracks.

The Minister further said that the statement made by his Permanent Secretary was his personal opinion, adding that it cannot be taken as a Government or Ministry Position.

Dr. Banda issued an apology on behalf of his Ministry to the President, RDA and the nation for a misleading statement by his Permanent Secretary.

The Minister concluded his statement by saying that, this morning, he had sent engineers to relook at the bridge and they have assured him that the bridge is sound.