MINISTER MALANJE KNOCK OUT OF ELECTIONS BECAUSE HE HAS NO GRADE 12 CERTIFICATE

Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanje has become one of the casualties of the Constitutional court ruling that only a full grade 12 results will be required for someone to qualify as parliamentary candidate in the August 2021 elections.

Mr. Malanje has no grade 12 certificate but only a diploma in bussness management which he used in the last elections.

But the Constitutional court ruling now says a trade certificate, diploma or even a degree is not a substitute for the grade 12 certificate, so all applicants for elections should now have a full grade 12 certificate.

Aspiring candidates must have at least a grade 12 certificate according to Concourt Ruling. A School certificate must have 5- o levels credit or better. Anything below that is not grade 12 certificate.

College and university degrees are not grade 12 school certificate and not needed. Ruling was done by constitution court in Lusaka. Anyone who applies and doesn’t have 5 o levels credit or better must be disqualified at adoption because ECZ won’t accept his GCE results.

Mr. Malanje recently bought a helicopter which he wanted to use for campaigns.

A number of the current saving current ministers and MPs have no grade 12 certificates, but were using substitute qualifications.